Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 4.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 544,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,613,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 10.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $528,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Featured Stories

