Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $740.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.24. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

