Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $148.37 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,075 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up approximately 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 1.36% of Service Co. International worth $148,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,221. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

