Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $24.15 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.57. 117,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,979. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

