Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $324.52 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $324,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.02. The company had a trading volume of 490,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,231. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.