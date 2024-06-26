Sarasin & Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,825,000 after buying an additional 208,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,777,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after acquiring an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 932,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.