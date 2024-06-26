Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 97,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 64.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 366,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,669. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

