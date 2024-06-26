Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $185.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. 1,241,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,058 shares.The stock last traded at $166.60 and had previously closed at $160.72.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

