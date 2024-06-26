Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.
Schibsted ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $5.0958 dividend. This is a boost from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.
About Schibsted ASA
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
