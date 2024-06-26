Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.57. 2,021,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.34. The company has a market capitalization of $472.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.