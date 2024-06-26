Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 804,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

