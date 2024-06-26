Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

