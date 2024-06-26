Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Reduced by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 6.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

