Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 193.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 2,618,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,945. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

