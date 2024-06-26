Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $28,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,081,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
