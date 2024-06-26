Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.00 and last traded at $310.00. 25 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

Scope Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.40 and a 200 day moving average of $318.70.

Scope Industries Company Profile

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

