Security National Bank Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDX traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.54. The stock had a trading volume of 548,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,369. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

