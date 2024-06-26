Security National Bank Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meritage Homes comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security National Bank owned 0.16% of Meritage Homes worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.