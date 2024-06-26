Security National Bank Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Security National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

