Security National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 546,433 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

DVN traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 3,134,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,375. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

