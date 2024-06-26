Seiren Games Network Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $12,227.95 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018\. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.

Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.

[Telegram](https://serg.network/)[Medium](https://aok-official.medium.com/)

[Docs](https://aok.gitbook.io/serg-en/)”

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

