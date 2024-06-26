Shorepath Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 5.3% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 9,596,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,496,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

