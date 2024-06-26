Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $263.38 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $263.38 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.00617191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00116366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00269463 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00072953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,575,265,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,547,234,994 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.