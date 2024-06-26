Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$82,867.49 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23.

On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$3,052.56.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$314.45.

On Monday, April 29th, J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$28,345.37.

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$9,093.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$67,398.93.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$58,951.28.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of SMT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 183,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of C$85.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on SMT

About Sierra Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.