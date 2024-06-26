Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $12.19

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.51. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 256,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

