Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.51

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 26390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

