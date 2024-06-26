SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $718.35 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $718.35 million and approximately $112.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.47 or 0.99998355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911306 with 1,287,504,779.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.71962722 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $119,301,937.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.