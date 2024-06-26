SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$217.24 million for the quarter.

