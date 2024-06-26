SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1123 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

