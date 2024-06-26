Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE SONY traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. 605,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
Sony Group Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
