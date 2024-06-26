Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,805 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 2.79% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFF. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 21,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,195. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.