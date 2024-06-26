Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,194. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

