Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 6,980 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Carter’s worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 579,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

