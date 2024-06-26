Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

XMHQ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

