Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 6,618 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,850. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

