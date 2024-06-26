Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $912,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 162,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 472,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 4,066,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,380. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

