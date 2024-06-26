Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $131,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 312,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,749. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.66. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

