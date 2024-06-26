Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

NYSE:D traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

