Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $136,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,595 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

