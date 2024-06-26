Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,268,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

