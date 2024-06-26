Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. 244,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,650. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.