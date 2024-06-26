Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 116,366 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,366 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Golub Capital BDC worth $44,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,248. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

