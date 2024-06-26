Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 342 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,351,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,602,927. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

