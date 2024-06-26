Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,478 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.53.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

