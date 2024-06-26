Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 1,608,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

