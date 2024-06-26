Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $28.51

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $27.54. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 4,191,225 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

