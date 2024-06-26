Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 155.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,783. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

