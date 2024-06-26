SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.38. 4,120,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

