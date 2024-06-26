SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,023. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.54 and a 200 day moving average of $385.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

