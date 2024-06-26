SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,525. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

